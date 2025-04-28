Coventry Open winners announced as 140 works by regional artists go on display at the Herbert Art Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major exhibition celebrating creativity across the Midlands has been unveiled in Coventry – with a pair of standout artists claiming the top prizes from more than 1,000 submissions.

The Coventry Open 2025, now open to the public at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum, showcases more than 100 works from artists across Coventry, Warwickshire, and the wider region.

Running until Sunday June 8, the competition offers a platform for emerging and established creatives to exhibit in a professional gallery, sell their work, and share their unique perspectives with thousands of visitors.

This year’s main prize of £1,000 has been awarded to Coventry-based photographer Alan Van Wijgerden for his audio-visual piece Sent to Coventry Again.

Alan, who lives in Spon End, said: “All artists ultimately want to share their work and this competition has provided a great opportunity to do that.

“My submission has really been developed over a very long time in the city I have spent most of my life. I’m really pleased, and shocked, to have won – and it’s quite strange to think that people visiting the Herbert will be seeing my work.”

The film draws from Alan’s extraordinary archive of hundreds of thousands of photographs taken over four decades, weaving together stories of the city’s recent history. A key theme of the work is the ever-changing skyline of Coventry, reflecting the city's evolution and resilience over time.

The Young Artist Award, worth £250, went to O.H, a pupil at a Coventry school which supports children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

OH’s striking mixed media work, titled No, was inspired by Action Art and channels a bold, rebellious spirit.

O. H’s powerful expression through visual language adds further depth to the piece, which stood out to Young Artist judge Lily Reeves for its raw emotion and creative energy.

The Coventry Open 2025 attracted more than 1,000 submissions and features 140 artworks across a wide range of media – from painting and photography to textiles, ceramics, video and installation art.

A People’s Choice Award, valued at £500, will be announced at the close of the exhibition in June. Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite artwork during their visit to the gallery.

Marguerite Nugent, Cultural Director at CV Life, said: "We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s Coventry Open winners and to showcase the work of so many incredibly talented artists in our region.

“Alan’s piece is a poignant and personal reflection of a city in motion, while O.H’s challenges and inspires in equal measure. Both demonstrate the power of visual art to tell stories and express emotion – and we’re proud to share their work with our audiences."

For more information visit theherbert.org/whats-on/1842/coventry-open-2025