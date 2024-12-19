Coventry photographer's Dambusters collection to go under the hammer

A large private collection of memorabilia commemorating the World War II Dambusters hero Guy Gibson is to be auctioned on January 7.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collection was amassed by the late Derrick Warren, a Coventry-based press photographer who died in 2022, aged 81. Warren photographed local, national and international news over a 35-year career.

The memorabilia will be sold in 54 lots at an Antiques & Collectors auction at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough, Leicestershire. Until its closure in March 2023, it was on display in the Heritage Centre at the Dambusters’ base, RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire. The collection is estimated to sell for between £8,000 - £10,000 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dambusters raid is widely regarded as the ultimate example of British bravery, ingenuity and commitment to duty in the face of near impossible odds during World War II. Codenamed Operation Chastise, it was undertaken by the specially formed 617 Squadron, on the night of May 16th, 1943.

A picture of the Dambusters from Warren's collection

Captivated in childhood by the Dambusters story, and in particular by its charismatic leader Guy Gibson, Derrick Warren’s early interest developed into a lifelong passion. In the process of accumulating his extraordinary collection he formed friendships with Gibson’s family, including his wife Eve Gibson, sister Joan Stiles and nephew Mike Gibson.

As the RAF’s most experienced and decorated pilot who had already flown over 170 missions, 24-year-old Wing Commander Guy Gibson led 133 men from the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the USA in 19 Lancaster bombers in the legendary ‘bouncing bomb’ attack which destroyed the Möhne and Eder Dams and damaged the Sorpe Dam in Germany’s Ruhr Valley industrial powerhouse.

A standout lot in the auction is a pair of cloth wings removed from Gibson’s uniform and originally given to his cousin. Now mounted in a presentation frame, it is estimated to sell for £1,000 - £1,500. A facsimile copy of Gibson’s logbook featuring autographs including from Eve Gibson and the head of World War II Bomber Command, Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris, has a guide price of £300 - £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A childhood letter addressed ‘To Granny’ is a rare example of personal correspondence from Gibson and is estimated at £800 - £1,200. A photograph of a Lancaster Bomber taken by Derrick Warren and signed by many people connected to 617 Squadron, including Barnes Wallis, the distinguished scientist and engineer who invented the bouncing bomb, is expected to fetch £200 - £300.

Items to be auctioned from Derrick Warren's collection

Items related to Lancaster aircraft include a World War II flying cap, respirator and harness, and a steering yoke, with both lots estimated at £200 - £300.

“We’re delighted to offer Derrick Warren’s incredible tribute to Guy Gibson,” comments Gildings’ Director Mark Gilding. “It’s very rare to find items directly owned by Gibson such as the cloth wings, so this is an unmissable opportunity for collectors. It’s not known whether the aircraft-related parts and equipment are from Dambusters aircraft but items from these planes and period are still very much a rarity.”

Such was the level of secrecy surrounding the mission, which had to be completed in under eight weeks before the dams’ water levels fell, that Gibson was not told the target when he accepted the task of training the squadron to fly in darkness at low levels to avoid radar detection. This was also too low for the Lancasters’ navigation systems to function, so the crew had to rely on maps and compasses to fly deep into enemy territory to the targets which required split second timing at just 60ft to aim the huge 4,200 kg bouncing bombs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Derrick was undoubtedly one of the most dedicated Dambusters afficionados out there, he was far from alone in his fascination. At the time, the mission provided a huge morale boost to the British people who had been at war for over three years, and due to the sheer audacity of the raid famously depicted in the 1955 film, the legend endures to this day,” adds Mark. “So, as a result, we’re expecting a great deal of interest from far and wide.”

Of the 133 Dambusters, 53 were killed, three were taken prisoner and 48 would survive World War II. Guy Gibson was not among them. Despite being officially released from flying duties after being awarded the Victoria Cross for commanding the raid, a de Havilland Mosquito he was flying back from a successful raid in Germany on September 19th, 1944, crashed killing him and his navigator, Flight Lieutenant James Warwick.

On the 50th anniversary of their death in 1994, Derrick Warren visited Guy Gibson’s and James Warwick’s graves in Steenbergen in the Netherlands with members of the Gibson family and some surviving Dambusters.

A full RAF tour of duty was 30 missions, but the time of his death aged 26, Gibson had flown at least 174 missions. The last member of 617 Squadron to have taken part in the Dambusters raid, Squadron Leader George Leonard 'Johnny' Johnson died in 2022, aged 101. The last member of 617 Squadron, Wing Commander John Bell died in March 2024, aged 100.

The auction takes place at 10am on Tuesday, January 7.