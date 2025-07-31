Coventry Rugby Club invites partygoers to step back in time with ABBA concert brought by West End stars

BPA to host ABBA night

Seventies dance floor hits will be the Name of the Game at Coventry Rugby Club next month when the club hosts an Abba night brought by stars of London’s West End.

Timeless classics such as Mama Mia, Waterloo and Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! are among the huge hits to feature in the full-scale concert which will be supported by dazzling costumes and even a full live West End band.

The evening promises fun for music fans of all generations as the performers take revellers back in time as they perform some of the band’s biggest hits.

Jasmine Chauhan, Corporate Events & Hospitality Manager said: “Even now, just over half a century after first taking the world by storm, Abba is one of the biggest bands we’ve ever seen. Who has ever been to a party where at some point the floor didn’t fill with a bit of Abba? Their music is loved by all.

“Our Abba night is the perfect recipe for what promises to be an excellent, fun-filled event and we’re delighted to host this very special, one-off night which Coventry’s finest partygoers will love.”

The event takes place at the Butts Park Arena – home of Coventry Rugby Club – on August 29th.

Local acts will warm up the stage from 4pm with the stars taking the stage from 7.30pm until late.

There will also be food at the event, provided by local suppliers, as well as merchandise stalls and fully stocked bars.

For further information log on to https://www.aneveningofabba.com/