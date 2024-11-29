Coventry trampoline park hosts Christmas party and offers holiday bounce pass at RedKangaroo

RedKangaroo Coventry

This Christmas, parents are looking for searching for ways to keep their children entertained, while giving them an outlet for their extra excitement in the lead-up to the big day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RedKangaroo Coventry is hosting a special one-off Christmas party and offering a bounce pass so you can keep coming back over the school holidays and let the kids loose on interconnected trampolines, the UK’s tallest indoor drop slide, tons of inflatables, dodgeball courts, a Wipeout game, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, a 20m tumble track and more!

On Friday 20th December, RedKangaroo Coventry is hosting the Kanga Night Before Christmas from 6pm-8pm, where bouncers can expect two hours of festive fun, a DJ playing Christmas tunes all night long and games with prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £21 and cover entry, a hotdog (vegan version available) and unlimited squash.

RedKangaroo Coventry

What’s more, RedKangaroo Coventry’s Jingle Jump Pass will let you visit the venue on any five weekdays between 23rd December and 6th January, when the park is open, giving you plenty of ways to extend the festivities and burn off excess energy. The Pass costs £30, making each jump session just £6, which works out to be a significant saving compared to the usual session cost of £12.

RedKangaroo Coventry is also helping families get a headstart on Christmas shopping and is offering a 20% discount on gift vouchers purchased in their Black Friday deals.

Find out more or book tickets here https://www.redkangaroo.co.uk