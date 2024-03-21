Coventry's Creative Quarter celebrating its tenth anniversary with spectacular events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry’s dynamic Creative Quarter is celebrating its tenth birthday this year with a spectacular variety of events to mark the occasion in style.

There have been 3.5 million visits to FarGo Village since it threw open its doors in Far Gosford Street on September 27, 2014.

The eclectic mix of creative independent businesses and exciting events continues to prove popular with tenants based in the repurposed shipping containers and market place over the last decade at the site which also features The Box, a 500-capacity music, conference and events venue.

Respresentatives from independent businesses and FarGo Village with a tenth birthday cake

The affordable, low commitment model has allowed 140 individuals to set-up, expand or trial their independent business.

Three current tenants are also celebrating their 10th birthday this year – Dashing Blades Barbershop, Tag!Artwork and Beadlebop Design – with a further nine businesses marking a decade at FarGo Village in the next 18 months.

To mark its landmark birthday, FarGo Village – which was created by regeneration specialists Complex Development Projects (CDP) – is planning a series of events to give taster sessions to local people in art, making, dance, theatre, and music either for free or at a very low cost wherever possible.

A fantastic programme of fringe-type events around various themes has been organised.

Art for All will be held during half-term week from May 27-31, an Art Fair will be staged on June 1 and 2 while Warwickshire Open Studios Artists in Residence will take place from June 25 to July 7.

That will be followed by Health & Wellbeing in August when community organisations and instructors will hold a wide variety of taster sessions from a number of sports, yoga and wellness activities.

There will also be a birthday Roller Disco party on August 10 in The Box and then the main anniversary celebrations will take place at a festival on September 28 and 29 featuring live performances from local up-and-coming artists throughout the day, street food and street theatre.

FarGo Village will be working in partnership with charity partner Coventry and Warwickshire Mind throughout their anniversary programme and will be involved in several fundraising activities.

They will also be hosting Coventry Pride on August 3, and the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust River Festival on September 7 and 8 as part of its birthday celebrations.

Gemma Musgraves from Coventry Pride said: "We are super excited to bring back Coventry Pride, as it hasn't happened for a few years and has been sorely missed by the local LGBTQ+ community.

“We cannot thank FarGo enough for sharing their venue with us. As a creative, colourful, and inclusive space, it really is perfect for Cov Pride 2024. We look forward to coming together in solidarity for the equalities that are not yet won and to celebrating those which have been!"

Jordan Davies, Communication & Interpretation Officer at The Sherbourne Valley Project, added: “FarGo Village has been incredibly supportive when organising several biological recording events in Spring, and our annual River Festival in September, celebrating The River Sherbourne through local arts and culture.

"FarGo is a fantastic space with a unique and wonderful atmosphere, and we are excited to continue our working partnership into the future.”

Holly Hewitt, FarGo Village Manager, said this was a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the last ten years and look forward to the next decade at Coventry’s Creative Quarter.

“FarGo Village has really cemented itself in Coventry and the wider region as the creative hub for independent retailers, creatives and artists and we are really proud of everything that has been achieved,” she said.

“Our tenth birthday is a wonderful chance to reflect on our achievements because we are home to such a wide variety of talented creatives as well as original events and we are looking forward to the next ten years!

“We are going to be celebrating in style with a packed variety of events over the coming months to appeal to everyone in the community.