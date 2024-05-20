Coventry's first poet Laureate involved in memorial event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic Coventry Trust has organised a day of poetry, singing and guided tours to mark the anniversary of the death of Joseph Paxton at Coventry's London Road Cemetery which he designed as an arboretum in 1847

Coventry’s first Poet Laureate will be joining in a day of poetry, singing and guided tours in memory of one of the most famous architects of the 19th century.

Joseph Paxton designed the London Road Cemetery in Coventry as an arboretum in 1847, which was described at the time as more of a Gentleman’s Park than a place of the dead. His exceptional landscape is now recognised by Historic England as one of the top five historic cemeteries in the country and is Grade 1 Listed.

Paxton was Coventry’s MP from 1854 until his death on June 8,1865. A large Gothic Revival memorial at the entrance to the cemetery celebrates his amazing life. The memorial and other features of the cemetery including the Norman Romanesque Anglican Chapel have been recently restored following a £2m project by Coventry City Council and Historic Coventry Trust.

London Road Cemetery in Coventry which was designed by Joseph Paxtonn

The restoration and activities have been made possible by the support of National Lottery players with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Community Fund, part of the Parks for People Programme.

This year, on the anniversary of his death on Saturday, June 8, Historic Coventry Trust is organising a series of events to give people of all ages an opportunity to find out more about the creator of the tranquil space, just a short walk from Coventry city centre.

Coventry’s first Poet Laureate Emilie Lauren Jones, who has shared her love of words on local and national radio as well as in schools, care homes and community groups, will be hosting a Shape poetry workshop in the Anglican Chapel between 11am and noon.

Paxton, renowned for his engineering skills in designing The Crystal Palace and conservatories at Chatsworth, was also an inventive landscape architect and gardener. He was an early pioneer in cultivating bananas at Chatsworth, creating the Cavendish banana, named after his patron William Cavendish, the 6th Duke of Devonshire. The Cavendish banana is by far the most common banana that we eat today.

A fun poetry workshop will give participants the opportunity to make up fruit-shaped poems and merge their words with pictures. This will be followed by a self-guided trail of London Road Cemetery between noon and 2pm for visitors to find clues after picking up a sheet of clues and map from the Anglican Chapel.

Respected Coventry historian Peter Walters will give a short talk on Joseph Paxton from 2pm until 2.30pm before one of Historic Coventry Trust’s expert volunteers will lead a guided tour of Paxton’s Arboretum and London Road Cemetery until 3.30pm.

The Heart of England Companion Voices will then sing by his memorial which will be followed by refreshments in the Anglican Chapel.

Jennie Rutte, of Historic Coventry Trust, said this promised to be a memorable day to find out more about one of England’s most famous architects.

“Joseph Paxton’s work throughout the country is still revered to this day because of his rise from humble beginnings to designing high-profile buildings and gardens throughout the country,” she said.

“The cemetery is as magnificent today as it was then following the completion of the restoration work in 2021 and the events we have organised on the date of his death in 1865 is a perfect opportunity to find out more about him as well as explore the grounds and appreciate the striking features of London Road Cemetery and the Anglican Chapel.”

The Joseph Paxton Memorial Day marks the start of a busy month of events with Nature Makers Coventry at Charterhouse – across the road from the London Road Cemetery – which includes mindful nature activities between 2pm-3pm on Saturday, June 22 and from 10.30am-11.30am the next day.

There will also yoga sessions called Calm like a monk – contemplative practice led by Helen Campbell of Balance Yoga Coventry at Charterhouse on June 23 at 3pm.