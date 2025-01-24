Coventry's luxury train turns into a birthday special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Champagne and caviar celebrations on board!

Champagne corks will be popping when one of the world’s most luxurious trains pulls out of Coventry in March.

For no fewer than nine passengers on the Northern Belle will be celebrating their birthdays – including one who will be 95.

And if that’s not enough cause to raise a glass of bubbly, one couple will also be marking their diamond wedding anniversary.

Full steam ahead ... historic locomotive Tangmere hauls the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line

“We’d better order some extra champagne,” said a spokesman for the 1930s Pullman-style train, which was once part of the fabled Orient Express.

“But the Northern Belle is always the perfect place to celebrate special occasion.”

Passengers will board the train over a red carpet laid across the platform of Coventry station on Wednesday, March 12.

Then after sipping their first glass of champagne and nibbling caviar canapes, they will tuck into a slap-up seven-course lunch.

Music on track ... the train's resident musicians serenade passengers

During a six-hour journey through the Midlands countryside, they will be serenaded by the train’s own resident musicians.

And an onboard conjuror will stroll round from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

Hollywood actor Bill Nighy described the train as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railways programme.

And it is frequently voted into lists of the world’s most luxurious trains.

Putting on the style ... Sharon Noble-King, from Coventry, is served lunch aboard the Northern Belle

The Northern Belle will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, but will be back in the city in April for a steam-hauled trip over the scenic Settle-Carlisle line.

Fares start at £365. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk