Crafters & Artisans return to Hatton Shopping Village

The popular outdoor markets have also returned to Hatton in the Courtyard and take place most weekends. The Market stalls change frequently, selling anything from home and lifestyle décor, home-made jams and chutneys, clothing, sauces, and baked goods.

In addition, a new Workshop Centre, run by Bull Pen Antiques & Interiors, has opened where enthusiasts can learn a new skill from making macrame and natural paper to understanding the art of quilling, floristry, and chunky knitting. Several local artisans have recently joined up to create their own centre in The Old Bullpen.

Hatton Garden Centre and Shopping Village started life 40 years ago as the first rural Craft Centre in the UK, winning ‘UK Craft Centre of The Year’ in 1986. Whilst over time, Hatton has evolved into a shopping village with 15 independent shops in the old cart stalls, and more recently adding a garden centre, it has long been a cherished destination for those seeking unique, handmade treasures and the opportunity to learn traditional skills.

The craft thread had been kept going by jeweller John Garland Taylor who was one of the early occupiers in 1983. John’s journey with metal began as a tin smith, and by the time he moved to Hatton was mending armour; his talents were quickly recognised by the National Trust and commissions for renowned places like Warwick Castle followed. He then transitioned to copper jewellery and, along with his son David, now has a thriving silver jewellery business.

Johnnie Arkwright, Owner of Hatton Garden Centre, and Shopping Village said "We are thrilled to be returning to our roots as a hub for craftspeople and artisans. Our commitment to fostering creativity and preserving traditional skills is unwavering, and we are excited to provide a platform for both craftspeople and newcomers to showcase their talents. Our Garden Centre is very much value-driven and is the only one in the region that is part of a traditional shopping village. Hatton is home to a charming array of independent shops and restaurants - a far cry from the urban high streets and edge of town shopping centres”.