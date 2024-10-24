Creative programme ends with night-time lantern trail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An atmospheric night-time lantern trail around one of the UK’s finest historic cemeteries will mark the finale of a five-year creative programme in Coventry.

London Road Cemetery, which was designed as an arboretum by the pre-eminent Joseph Paxton in 1845, is hosting the Night Time Menagerie on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9.

This special performance uses illuminated installations and puppets, to tell the amazing true stories from long ago of some of those buried in the cemetery (‘the residents’) and their encounters with animals.

Historic Coventry Trust has collaborated with the Fabularium Theatre Company to create the show, which marks the end of a five-year programme of arts, history and wellbeing activities to engage people with this magical setting. The programme has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Coventry City Council.

Artworks have been designed and made for Night Time Menagerie by artists Pippa Church and Joff Chafer, with support from students from Coventry University.

Anne Forgan, Creative Programmer for Historic Coventry Trust, said the night time lantern trail around London Road Cemetery was a bit different, fun and interesting.

She said: “The Night Time Menagerie is going to be led by two 'residents' of the London Road Cemetery, Ellen and William, who were cousins who both came to very sad ends, early in life, as a result of shocking encounters with animals.

“Ellen and William are buried next to each other and share a headstone. They were both employed by their uncle, George Wombwell, who was a very successful showman and toured the country with Wombwell's Menagerie, even performing for Queen Victoria.

“We're going to tell their remarkable story, as well as other animal stories, as we guide audiences on a trail around the Cemetery, illuminated by specially created lanterns. It’s going to be an exciting experience that will also encourage the audience to think about our relationships with animals.”

Jennie Rutte, of Historic Coventry Trust which manages the engagement programme, said the Night Time Menagerie was a perfect finale and showcases the huge amount of work done by volunteers investigating the life stories of ‘residents’, and said there really are some remarkable people buried there, who continue to inspire us all today.

She said: “We have had so many entertaining and enjoyable events at the Anglican Chapel including music concerts, films, talks and guided tours, thanks to the Lottery funded programme.

“The trail will be lit, but it would be a good idea to bring along torches to help guide you and to dress appropriately for our unpredictable British weather and wear comfortable shoes or boots.

“The trail is about one-mile long and there are some uneven surfaces. We can provide fold up chairs en route if required.

“Historic Coventry Trust is bringing Night Time Menagerie to life together with the Fabularium, who are a fantastic local company, known for their traditional style of storytelling, bringing theatre to festivals, the streets and now our London Road Cemetery!”

The Night Time Menagerie will be run in timed slots from 5.30pm to 9pm in groups of up to 25. It is suitable for children from aged five and youngsters aged under-18 must be accompanied by an adult. Content warning – contains themes of animal and human death.

Visit https://www.historiccoventrytrust.org.uk/whats-on/ for more information and to book tickets.