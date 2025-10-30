Crown Jewels in Rugby!

Worn by one but seen by millions!

At the Benn hall on Thursday 27th November at 7.30 Laurie Wickwire jewellery and diamond specialist will treat us to a talk about the history and beauty of the crowns, orb and sceptre used during the coronation ceremony and used to crown kings and queens since 1661.

You will see images of the precious diamonds, rubies, sapphires and pearls in their fabulous settings and enjoy the stories, mysteries and secrets associated with them. Parking is free. Doors open at 7pm and the talk starts promptly at 7.30. You will be made most welcome. See our web site www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk for further details Admission £8.00 Students £2.00

Charity number 517475