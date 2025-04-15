Cue the entertainment at Warwick restaurant with Dennis Taylor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwick restaurant is racking up a great night of entertainment thanks to a special visit from a snooker legend.

In ‘An Evening With Snooker Legend Dennis Taylor,’ the former World Champion, renowned for his sense of humour and trademark oversized spectacles, will recount notable events from the sport over the past 40 years – including his epic battle against reigning champion Steve Davis to win his World Championship title in 1985.

The famous live black ball final went down in sporting history as one of the tensest ever played and attracted more than 18.5million TV viewers.

Supported by video, the talk, at Warwick Spice, will look back over his career both on and off the table, including his 2005 Strictly Come Dancing appearance and BBC commentator status.

The famous live black ball final in 1985.

Taylor’s agent Chris Lovell, said: “Dennis is looking forward to coming to Warwick Spice for yet another fantastic evening whilst enjoying the best Indian food in the area.”

An Evening with Dennis Taylor takes place on June 17th from 7pm and tickets cost £64.50 which includes a meet and greet, photo with Dennis, signed picture and three-course meal.

A spokesperson for Warwick Spice said: “We are excited to soon be seeing Dennis again for the second time! We can’t wait to listen to he’s hilarious jokes and all the amazing stories.

“We’re very happy for the people of Warwickshire who have the opportunity to see Dennis and have a fantastic fun night!”

The award-winning restaurant, in Smith Street Warwick, has been a firm favourite of diners for 25 years.

The carefully selected menu has been specially crafted to offer a wide variety of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, including Chef’s Specials. It has also accumulated a host of culinary awards over the years, including most recently, Top 10 Indian Restaurant in UK two years running, in 2017 & 2018.

More information and tickets for the ‘Evening with Snooker Legend Dennis Taylor’ are available at: www.warwickspice.co.uk/

Tickets are also available on 01926 491736 or 01926 400402.