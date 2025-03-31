Cute baby animals to steal the show at Hatton this Easter

Piglets

Experience the magic of Spring and Easter at Hatton Adventure World's ‘Spring Spectacular’ from 12 - 27 April.

Centre of attention is the Spring Arrivals Marquee and Farmyard Favourites which are full of adorable baby chicks and ducklings, cheeky piglets, cute bunnies and mischievous kid goats, alongside dozens of little lambs. Children will even have the chance to feed and handle baby chicks whilst some may be lucky to witness a sheep giving birth, a magical moment they will never forget!

Meanwhile, the Tractor and Trailer Rides around the farm resume after the long winter, the majestic birds of prey provide the action in the Falconry Shows, and Entertainer Zoobie has a brand-new Easter Show. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held daily at 12:30pm, 2pm and 3:30pm with the Easter Bunny. There’s also plenty of action and adventure to be had elsewhere in the huge indoor soft play area “Snorty’s Superslide Mania“ as well as bouncy castles, funfair and build & play sandpit.

Arabella Arkwright, owning partner of Hatton Country World, said “After the cold winter months, Springtime and Easter always herald a new dawn. Trees and hedges are about to burst into leaf, the grass is turning a vivid green and all the animals are giving birth. It’s the moment when we all want to be in the countryside and there’s nowhere more exciting than Springtime at Hatton where all the newly born animals join with the Easter Bunny and his Egg Hunt to make for a very special family trip”.

baby chicks

The all-inclusive entry price takes away the worry of finding any hidden extras as all activities are included.Prices start from £17.95pp online and tickets on the Gate are priced at £23.95pp. Booking online is cheaper and can be booked online on the day. Hatton has also introduced a rainy-day guarantee, and details can be found on the website. All day parking is just £2. Tickets include a full day entry to Hatton from 10am – 5:30pm. Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day). For more information, please visit the website at https://adventure.hattonworld.com/