D-Day 80th Anniversary Events for Community at Great Alne Park near Alcester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of World War II, residents at Great Alne Park, a later living community just outside Alcester, are set to host a series of D-Day commemorative events for the local community.

The local community is invited to join residents for several key events:

5th June, 5pm to 6pm: Richard Hill's presentation, Two Tales of D-Day History,

5th June, 6pm: 1940s-themed meal at Bridge’s Restaurant. Table bookings are advised.

6th June, 10.30am: D-Day 80th Anniversary Remembrance Service led by Rev. Steve Kelly.

6th June, 12.15pm to 1.15 pm: Presentation by John Stocker about the history of Slapton Sands.

Adam Hall, Village Manager at Great Alne Park, comments: “We are eagerly anticipating the D-Day events, and it will be heart-warming to see residents and locals come together to honour this significant time in history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Great Alne Park are set to host a series of D-Day commemorative events for the local community.

“Our residents are looking forward to the activities, from the live performances to the enlightening history presentations. It promises to be a truly memorable experience for all.”

Great Alne Park is home to 164 cottages and apartments located in 78 acres of parkland and offers stylish, independent living for over 65s, with a range of one- to three-bedroom apartments and cottages.

The village boasts a range of state-of-the-art facilities, including a swimming pool and wellness centre, and a superb range of country club-style facilities such as a restaurant and bar, which provide plenty of opportunities for maintaining an active lifestyle, socialising, and relaxing. The site is also home to an impressive games room, library, and even an art deco-themed, in-house cinema.

Positioned to the north of the picturesque Cotswolds, Great Alne Park occupies an enviable position in the Warwickshire countryside, within easy reach of Warwick, Leamington Spa, and Henley-in-Arden.