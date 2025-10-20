Dash through the snow and support your local hospice this Christmas!

Get ready to spread some Christmas cheer across Leamington Spa this festive season, as The Myton Hospices’ iconic Santa Dash returns to Victoria Park on Sunday 14th December.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re running, jogging or walking, everyone is welcome to take part in this festive 5K, all while dressed in a Santa suit or your favourite Christmas jumper. You can expect medals, mince pies, snow machines and even a high five from Santa at the finish line.

The Mini Dash invites young participants under 8, where little ones can earn a medal from the big man himself. And don’t forget your four-legged friends, as our Best Dressed Dog competition promises amazing prizes for festive pooches!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your entry includes a fully signposted 5K route through the heart of Leamington, access to all festivities, and a Santa Dash medal. T-shirts and Santa suits are available upon registration, or on the day for just £5.

The Myton Hospices - Supporters taking part in Myton's annual Santa Dash

Fuel up with festive food and mulled wine while enjoying entertainment, face painting, carols and our magical inflatable snow globe. There is no better way to celebrate the Christmas season and support your local hospice!

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices said:

“We are thrilled to be bringing our Santa Dash back this year – a chance to bring our community together during the most magical time of the year, whilst raising vital funds so The Myton Hospices can continue to be here for everyone who needs us, now and in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Bird pricing starts from just £14 for adults and £7 for children – sign up today to avoid disappointment!

The Myton Hospices is aiming to raise £60,000 from this event which could fund a hospice bed for more than 130 days!

To find out more or sign up, visit www.mytonhospice.org/Santa