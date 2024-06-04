Daventry and Rugby Amnesty Group meeting with General Election candidates online
Daventry and Rugby Amnesty International Group has invited all General Election candidates in the Rugby and Bulkington and the Daventry constituencies to answer questions about their views on human rights and international Amnesty issues at 7.30pm online next Monday 10th June.
Amnesty International is a non-party political organisation, and all candidates will be asked the same questions. They will be provided with the questions, formulated by Amnesty members in advance. The event will not be recorded. There will be an opportunity afterwards for discussion. Join Zoom Meeting
Time: Jun 10, 2024 07:30 PM
Meeting ID: 817 9639 8897
Passcode: 435194