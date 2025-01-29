Dementia or simply old age? Kenilworth care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Kenilworth is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Thursday 6th February, from 2pm-3pm, Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, on Spring Lane, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Living well with Dementia’ session at Kenilworth Grange will be led by by Boryana Nankova, Registered Nurse and Award winning Dementia Coach of the year 2023, Lisa Bevington, Speech and Language Therapist, and Adult Community and Rapid Response Teams. They will provide a talk about support and care for adults who have acquired difficulties with communication or swallowing, sharing insights into the benefits of meaningful activity and the home’s award-winning approach to nutrition and dining to support for people living with dementia.

In addition to the event, the Kenilworth community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Sheridan Farish, Home Manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members.

“Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Kenilworth.”

For more information on Kenilworth Grange and to book a place at the event, please call Home Manager Sheridan Farish on 0333 4343 046, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Kenilworth Grange provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own landscaped garden, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For general information, please visit careuk.com/kenilworth-grange