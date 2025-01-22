Dementia or simply old age? Warwickshire care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Leamington Spa is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Wednesday 26th February, from 12.30-1.30pm, Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’ session at Priors House will be led by dementia speaker, Maria Cridge, Customer Relations Manager, who will shine a light on some aspects of dementia that are not often talked about. The session will also cover why a loved one might be behaving differently and what can be done to support them. Complimentary refreshments will be available during the session.

In addition to the event, the Leamington Spa community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

In 2022, Priors House also introduced a Namaste programme to engage residents living with dementia though their senses and emotions, such as by using hand massage techniques or playing soft, relaxing music. ‘Namaste’ is a Hindu greeting, meaning ‘to honour the spirit within’, reflecting the person-centred approach at the heart of the scheme.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members.

“Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free advice event.

“We’d like to encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Leamington Spa.”

For more information on Priors House and to book a place at the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager Maria Cridge on 01926 675 217, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

For more information on Priors House, please visit careuk.com/priors-house