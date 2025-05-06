Dinosaurs invade Warwickshire : Junior Jurassic’s hit Hatton ahead of film release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Junior Jurassic’s will be invading Hatton Adventure World this Whitsun Half Term as its animal kingdom is transformed into a prehistoric playground full of dinosaurs and discovery.

Families can travel back in time to admire these extraordinary creatures from May 24 – June1 and discover the wonders of the Jurassic period!

The eagerly awaited Jurassic World Rebirth movie hits the cinemas on July 2, some 22 years after Jurassic Park and located off Costa Rica. Instead of waiting for the film release, families can get in the mood with a real dinosaur experience in Warwickshire, far closer to home!

Children will meet life-sized, walking dinosaurs and watch thrilling live shows that are interactive, educational, and unforgettable. New this year is Scar the Spinosaurus, the latest fearsome addition to the dino line-up, with Head Ranger Zoobee packing in lots of dino knowledge and prehistoric fun!

And this special feature alongside all Hatton’s multitude of other activities, many under cover for those showery days, that regular visitors know and love — Guinea Pig Village, Farmyard Favourites, Sheep Grand National, Tractor Rides, Fun Fair, Falconry, Snorty The Pig’s massive indoor soft play centre and Laser Combat.

Arabella Arkwright, joint owner of Hatton Country World said “Looking for unforgettable May Half Term adventures in the West Midlands? Travel back in time and prepare for a Jurassic journey like no other at Hatton Adventure World. We know that keeping little ones entertained during the holidays can be hard work and expensive; at Junior Jurassic families will have a fun-filled, educational day out at a price that’s accessible to all!”

The all-inclusive entry price takes away the worry of finding any hidden extras as all activities are included. Prices start from £16.50pp online with the early bird multi-saver ticket. Hatton has also introduced a rainy-day guarantee, with details on the website.

Hatton Adventure World is open throughout the year. For more information, please visit the website.