Discover a new lifestyle in June at The World of Park & Leisure Homes Show

The World of Park and Leisure Homes Show returns to Warwickshire in June 2025, bringing the UK’s largest outdoor event dedicated to those already living or those looking to enjoy the wonderful benefits of the Park and Leisure Lifestyle.

After taking advantage of free entrance and parking, visitors will then have the chance to view an enormous range of around 50 Residential and Leisure Homes including the latest models from leading Manufacturers.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to see so many homes all on display together. It’s your chance to compare models, see the latest designs and innovations, enjoy the inspirational decoration ideas, and discuss your requirements and with the experts on hand to chat about the benefits of enjoying these homes and find the best deals including many exclusive offers.

The show has something for everyone and of course, it’s not just the homes themselves. It’s the wonderful locations available across the UK and beyond. It’s the extras, the fabulous range of new products and accessories. There’s Ideas for renovation and plenty of those extra touches to provide the leisure lifestyle you dreamed of.

Laid out in the beautiful grounds of the NAEC Stoneleigh and designed to create a very informal, relaxed, and welcoming event for visitors to enjoy.

Plus, don’t forget to visit our ‘Park Life’ sponsored ‘Catering Area’ providing delicious home cooked meals and snacks. In addition, rest areas are available for those visitors who prefer to picnic.

Well behaved dogs are, of course, welcome and for those visitors wishing to stay, the venue does have onsite facilities for motor homes, camping etc. alongside its own in-house hotel (the Stoneleigh Lodge).

For a great Free Day Out and a chance to meet like-minded people and make new friends, come along to ‘The World of Park & Leisure Homes Show’.

Everything you need all in one place. This really is a wonderful opportunity for those new to the lifestyle to find out more and for those who have already made the move to discover all the latest ideas product and innovations to upgrade and renovate.

Key Information – The World of Park & Leisure Homes Show

6th to 8th June 2025 - Open To ALL from 10am – 4pm daily

• Venue – The NAEC Stoneleigh Showground, (between Royal

Leamington Spa and Coventry), Warwickshire, CV8 2TA

• SATNAV: CV8 2TA

• The UK’s leading and biggest outdoor dedicated Park and

Leisure Homes Show

• View around 50 Park & Leisure Homes from Leading

Manufacturers

• Information on hundreds of residential and leisure sites

across the UK & beyond

• Experts on hand to guide and advise

• Products and Services Exhibitors

• Free Entry and Parking

For more information, please visit https://www.parkhomeandleisure.co.uk/

See you in June at the NAEC Stoneleigh showground