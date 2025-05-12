Discover a world of patterns at the British Motor Museum this May Half-Term

This Half-Term from 24 May – 1 June, the British Motor Museum is inviting families to discover patterns of all kinds within their car collection.

Patterns are everywhere in the world of cars. From elegant detailing on a car’s body, to charming designs in the upholstery, a lot of work goes into creating cars that look good.

Each day, a costumed character will run Character-Driven Family Tours, exploring shapes and patterns across the collection. Children can visit the Learning Hub where they can use wood-carved stamps and a range of washable paints in the Make Your Own Pattern Paper activity. Finally, they can enjoy a self-guided trail as they get problem solving in the puzzling ‘Crack the code’ family trail.

To celebrate the opening of the new art exhibition, The Gallery 2025, the Museum will be hosting featured artist Simon Britnell as he sketches and paints live in the Exhibition Space on 28 May this Half-Term! Simon's artistic career spans from the 1980's, having created a wealth of works in various mediums, and he now mainly works with paint and canvas. Come along to see what he is currently working on and admire finished examples of his artwork displayed in The Gallery.

Emma Rawlinson, Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “The Museum has over 400 historic British cars, with a huge range of patterns across the collection, a range that has inspired our fantastic and creative May Half-Term activities. Children can enjoy looking at shapes and colour, make their own pattern paper and crack the code. Plus we have a brilliant outdoor play area and café to fuel energetic fun!”

Museum entry is £46 for a family of 4 in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. Visitors can convert their ticket to an Annual Pass at no extra cost so they can come back again and again over the year. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/may-half-term