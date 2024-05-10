Discover all about Bees & Spiders this Half Term
Visitors can also discover the world of spiders and in particular a new inhabitant which has just gone on display - a female Golden Orb-Weaver can now be found in Minibeast Metropolis. Although Stratford Butterfly Farm has successfully bred them in the past, they have not had one on display for several years. The spiders are normally found across South and Eastern Africa but can be found on islands as far as the Seychelles. Each generation lasts only one year and once the females have laid their eggs, they die soon after. Each female can lay several egg sacs with hundreds of eggs in each. The spiders weave large finely meshed webs up to 1.5 metres wide. The webs are carefully tended with older sections eaten almost daily and replaced by new silk. The spiders mainly feed off beetles, locusts, butterflies, and other large insects.
During the half term from 25 May to 2 June,the Education Team will be hosting the popular Meet the Mini-Beast, Butterfly Life Cycle, Pupae and Beetle demonstrations which take place daily in the Discovery Zone at 11:00am.
Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “This half term come and enjoy the relaxing pleasure of walking amongst some of the world’s most stunning and colourful butterflies in our tropical rainforest setting, discover all about bees, meet our new spider and treat yourself to some of the delicious honey in our shop!”
The Butterfly Farm recommends reading the ‘Information’ section of the website to help plan a visit. To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.