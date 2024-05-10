Discover all about Bees & Spiders this Half Term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stratford Butterfly Farm is inviting visitors to discover the fascinating world of Bees on Tuesday 28 May from 10am – 3pm in the Discovery Zone. Matthew Ingram, a beekeeper from Holt Hall Apiary, along with his bees, will be teaching visitors all about these wonderful pollinators and how to interact with them. Holt Hall Apiary is a small independent Bee Farm in Staffordshire with over 140 hives.

Visitors can also discover the world of spiders and in particular a new inhabitant which has just gone on display - a female Golden Orb-Weaver can now be found in Minibeast Metropolis. Although Stratford Butterfly Farm has successfully bred them in the past, they have not had one on display for several years. The spiders are normally found across South and Eastern Africa but can be found on islands as far as the Seychelles. Each generation lasts only one year and once the females have laid their eggs, they die soon after. Each female can lay several egg sacs with hundreds of eggs in each. The spiders weave large finely meshed webs up to 1.5 metres wide. The webs are carefully tended with older sections eaten almost daily and replaced by new silk. The spiders mainly feed off beetles, locusts, butterflies, and other large insects.

During the half term from 25 May to 2 June,the Education Team will be hosting the popular Meet the Mini-Beast, Butterfly Life Cycle, Pupae and Beetle demonstrations which take place daily in the Discovery Zone at 11:00am.

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “This half term come and enjoy the relaxing pleasure of walking amongst some of the world’s most stunning and colourful butterflies in our tropical rainforest setting, discover all about bees, meet our new spider and treat yourself to some of the delicious honey in our shop!”

