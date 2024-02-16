Discover an evening celebration of the Longbridge Factory at the British Motor Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 1905, the first car was completed on the site of what would become known as the Longbridge Plant. This engineering goliath changed the motor industry as we knew it and gave birth to hundreds of historic vehicles, from the Austin Seven to the first Minis. The Longbridge Plant would also reshape the lives of the people around it, creating employment and camaraderie for thousands of locals working in and around the plant.

The main attraction is Lord Austin’s Office, taken from the Longbridge Plant and carefully reconstructed within the Museum. Visitors can see the office as it was when Austin was running the show, with all his fixtures and fittings while learning more about the man who worked there. There may also be the opportunity to chat with Lord Herbert Austin. Austin’s office will be alongside Lord Morris’s Office, a long-term exhibit of the Museum. Visitors can take a look in the office of one of Austin’s most famous contemporaries and a fixture of the Longbridge Plant in his own right.

The Museum is also delighted to announce that a trio of MG cars, recently transported from the Longbridge Plant, will be on display. They are currently undergoing assessment in the workshop but will be on display for the first-time during this event.

1995 first-of-line MGF.

Cat Boxall, Curator at the British Motor Museum, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this evening event to allow visitors to celebrate the Longbridge Plant and have a first time glimpse at the trio of historic MG Cars that we have recently taken into our collection”.

Dinner is included in the Museum Gallery on arrival with Bangers and Mash followed by Bread and Butter Pudding. (Gluten-free and vegan options are available).