Discover Art Exhibition by the Leamington Spa Studio Artists
Come and discover a variety of artwork in different mediums, including Locomotive Maintenance, (an original oil painting by railway artist Kevin Parrish).
All artwork is created by talented artists who are members of the Leamington Studio Artists.
The Exhibition is showcased at the LSA Art Room, 5 Satchwell Ct, Leamington Spa CV32 4QE
Opening times are 10am through 5pm from Tuesday 1st October until Saturday 26 October 2024