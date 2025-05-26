Discover Hardwick Hill: A botanical paradise with panoramic views

The venerable beech at Hardwick Hill grown from a single nut

Replanted and landscaped 20 years ago, an impressive Southam garden is set to have its first opening for Warwickshire National Garden Scheme on June 1st.

These 5 acres offer fine views stretching to the Malverns, many mature trees, a wildlife meadow with swimming pond, and vegetable garden with dahlia cutting-bed. There’s much here to interest the visitor with colourful blooms, varied hedging including wild rose, willow and weeping pear to buckthorn and hornbeam, 22 fragrant rosebushes, a huge copper beech (planted from a beechnut “3 house-owners ago”), and a stunning crab apple screen.

“People will see this as a working garden with a lot of the RHS good do-ers, but I like to put in something that’s a little different…” says, Chelsea Physic Garden-trained owner Candy Kelly, strolling past her orchard’s 100 year-old mulberry trees.

Candy’s knowledge of botanical watercolour is reflected in her planting which is designed to “lead the eye forward”, yet she stays grounded in her approach “Compost is very important to me! And I do let nettles have their place as we do have a lot of wildlife…”

An afternoon stroll at Hardwick Hill

Hardwick Hill, Priors Hardwick, Southam CV47 7SP

1st June, 2-5pm, Adm £7.50 (child free)

Plant sale, Home-made teas in aid of St Mary’s Church