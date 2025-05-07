Discover the world of Beetles this May half term at Stratford Butterfly Farm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mark from ‘The Insect Farm’ will be at the Butterfly Farm on 28 & 29 May at 2:30pm in the Discovery Zone. The Insect Farm employs a team of professional entomologists who provide Beetles, Mantis, Butterflies, Moths & Stick Insects. Mark will be talking about Beetles and showing visitors each stage of the Beetle lifecycle with live specimens. This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to talk to a Beetle expert and understand how special these creatures are.
Beetles are such a large, diverse group that eat nearly every kind of food. They are the largest group of insects, with over 300,000 known species of which 4,000 can be found in Britain! They vary in sizes; some are very small, and others can be large, and each has 6 jointed legs and 3 main parts to their body.
Meet the Mini-Beast handling sessions and Butterfly Life-Cycle demonstrations will take place daily at 2:30pm in the Discovery Zone. The team of experts will demonstrate from egg through to adult, the amazing stages of the butterfly life cycle as well as giving visitors the opportunity to handle a variety of stick insects.
Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “Mark visiting over half term presents an ideal opportunity for our visitors to learn more about Beetles and why we should be protecting them plus we have our Mini-Beast handling sessions and Life-Cycle demonstrations which are always popular!”
To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.