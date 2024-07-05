Discover the world of Beetles this summer at Stratford Butterfly Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer, from 20 July – 1 September, visitors can discover the fascinating world of Beetles. Mark from ‘The Insect Farm’ will be at the Butterfly Farm on 20 & 25 July, and 3, 7 and 28 August at 11am in the Discovery Zone. The Insect Farm employs a team of professional entomologists who provide Beetles, Mantis, Butterflies, Moths & Stick Insects. Mark will be talking about Beetles and showing visitors each stage of the Beetle lifecycle with live specimens. This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to talk to a Beetle expert and understand how special these creatures are.

Beetles are such a large, diverse group that eat nearly every kind of food. They are the largest group of insects, with over 300,000 known species of which 4,000 can be found in Britain! They vary in sizes; some are very small, and others can be large and each has 6 jointed legs and 3 main parts to their body.

Stratford Butterfly farm is also inviting visitors to come along this summer and make a green promise by writing a pledge to help protect nature. Pledges to do something positive can be actioned at home, school or at work. The pledges will be entered into a weekly prize draw to win a family season ticket to Stratford Butterfly Farm!

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “Having Mark visit the Butterfly Farm over the summer presents an ideal opportunity for visitors to learn more about these fascinating creatures and why we should be protecting them. We would also love our visitors to pledge their love to nature and make a green action promise this summer!”

Meet the Mini-Beast handling sessions and Butterfly Life-Cycle demonstrations will take place daily at 11am in the Discovery Zone. The team of experts will demonstrate from egg through to adult, the amazing stages of the butterfly life cycle as well as giving visitors the opportunity to handle a variety of stick insects.