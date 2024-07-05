Discover the world of Beetles this summer at Stratford Butterfly Farm
Beetles are such a large, diverse group that eat nearly every kind of food. They are the largest group of insects, with over 300,000 known species of which 4,000 can be found in Britain! They vary in sizes; some are very small, and others can be large and each has 6 jointed legs and 3 main parts to their body.
Stratford Butterfly farm is also inviting visitors to come along this summer and make a green promise by writing a pledge to help protect nature. Pledges to do something positive can be actioned at home, school or at work. The pledges will be entered into a weekly prize draw to win a family season ticket to Stratford Butterfly Farm!
Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “Having Mark visit the Butterfly Farm over the summer presents an ideal opportunity for visitors to learn more about these fascinating creatures and why we should be protecting them. We would also love our visitors to pledge their love to nature and make a green action promise this summer!”
Meet the Mini-Beast handling sessions and Butterfly Life-Cycle demonstrations will take place daily at 11am in the Discovery Zone. The team of experts will demonstrate from egg through to adult, the amazing stages of the butterfly life cycle as well as giving visitors the opportunity to handle a variety of stick insects.
The Butterfly Farm recommends reading the ‘Information’ section of the website to help plan a visit. To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5:30pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288.
