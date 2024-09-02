Discover what other attractions can be found near Draycote Water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pay a visit to Severn Trent’s Draycote Water and discover what other attractions can be found in the Staffordshire region for all the family to enjoy.

Pay a visit to Severn Trent’s Draycote Water and discover what other attractions can be found in the Staffordshire region for all the family to enjoy.

Draycote Water is a 240-hectare reservoir and country park that has an array of activities and attractions for all the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site has walking routes, is a haven for wildlife and perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching, plus a range of watersports are available at Draycote Water Sailing Club.

Draycote Water

But those looking to take in Draycote and see what else the region has to offer are in for a treat with plenty of attractions to enjoy.

Warwickshire not only boasts Draycote Water, but also Severn Trent’s Shustoke Water.

There is also plenty more on offer as well including Draycote Village which you can walk to from the visitor site, nearby Warwick and all it has to offer, Hill Close Garden, which has been supported by the Severn Trent Community Fund, museums, gardens, parks and much more for everyone to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Draycote Water is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“But there are a whole host of other attractions throughout Warwickshire and surrounding areas, including more Severn Trent visitor sites, so now is the chance to get exploring, explore the great outdoors and see what is on offer.”

Draycote Water was built back in 1969 and is the biggest body of water in Warwickshire. The depth of the reservoir is a cool 20m or 70ft deep, which is roughly as tall as 5 double decker buses.

There is a flat five-mile tarmac pavement around the reservoir (dogs are not allowed on the reservoir trail). Our dog friendly 24-acre country park provides plenty of space to play games and enjoy the outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hensborough Hill top provides spectacular views and is a great place for a picnic and Draycote is also perfect for cycling and twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching.

For further information about Warwickshire, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites

To find the treasure maps visit www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer.