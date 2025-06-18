Dive in and explore exciting senses at the British Motor Museum this summer

science show

The British Motor Museum is inviting families to come along and explore exciting senses this summer from 19 July – 1 September! In conjunction with their brand new sound-based exhibition ‘Beep-Beep, Yeah!’, visitors can experience the Museum’s collection through looking, touching, smelling and listening - in a host of exciting activities. There will be different themes for each day of the week plus, every day, the Senses Family Trail will lead visitors on a journey of discovery around the Museum!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Mindful Mondays, children can take an exclusive look at the extensive Archive collection during the Archive Adventure, where the team will share insights into the preservation and accessibility of historical materials. Get creative with Modelling Masterpieces! where kids can craft their own car designs using air-dry clay, and they can experience the car collection from intriguing new perspectives by joining the interactive Sensory Tour.

Families can experience the thrill of riding in a historic vehicle on Tuneful Tuesdays during Classic Car Rides, and hear stories of different cars in the Museum during Car Spotlight! Visitors can craft shakers, maracas, and mini drums in “Make Some Noise!”, drawing inspiration from engine sounds and car radio tunes, and The Tuneful Tour will offer a musical journey encouraging children to explore the sounds of the cars and create their own rhythms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Workshop Wednesdays, families can join Carter's 1930 Garage Family Tour for a fun, exploration of the tech-focused exhibits, led by the charismatic Mr Carter or his handy garage mechanic. Mechanic's Spotlight is a behind-the-scenes experience where the knowledgeable workshop team will demonstrate the care involved in preserving heritage vehicles. Bonnets Upwill give a rare chance to peer under the hoods of classic and modern cars, and even see them roar into life! Children can also get their imagination sparking with Kit Car Creationswhere they can use LEGO® bricks to build a car!

school car ride in a Wolseley police car

Tactile Thursdays offer a hands-on way to explore automotive history. Children can join theTactile Tourto get up close with a selection of vehicles, experiencing their unique textures. In Artefacts Unboxed, they can handle historic items and uncover their fascinating stories with guidance from expert curators. RC Racers lets visitors of all ages test their skills driving remote-controlled Aston Martins around a custom track!

Fizzing Fridays are packed with science-themed fun. Children can join a Scientastic Family Tour or Sensory Science Show to explore the wonders of light in an engaging, hands-on way. In the Sensational Archive workshops, they can discover how Archivists use all their senses to interact with historical materials. Dive deeper into the world of photography with 'Glass' Plate Image Making where children can explore vintage negatives, taste an 'edible photo negative', and create their own artwork using light and colour.

On Whizzing Weekends children can make their very own Origami paper car by following instructions or coming up with their own unique design!This summer’s feature exhibition, ‘Beep-Beep, Yeah!: The Sounds and Songs of the Motor Car’, which opens on the 18 July, also invites visitors to explore the powerful connection between cars and sound. From engine roars to road trip playlists, you can discover how the sounds we hear and the music we choose, shape our driving experience, and how car design has evolved to amplify this connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Rawlinson, Family & Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said: “This summer, we’re inviting families to engage their senses and explore the Museum’s fascinating car collection from new and interesting perspectives. We have a wide range of different activities each day that are sure to inspire and encourage curiosity and creativity!”

Museum entry is just £46 for a family of 4 in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost. To find out more information about the summer activities, please visit the website at: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/summer