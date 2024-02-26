Do you know your garden insect friends?
How our insect friends can help us garden without pesticides.
Well-known local and national gardening expert Pauline Pears is coming to the Baptist Church Radford Semele on March 7, at 7.30pm to explain how we can garden with nature instead of pesticides.
You may know some of your insect friends, but you might also get a few surprises.
There will also be a bring and buy house plant sale.
The talk is being put on by FoRGE (Friends of Radford's Green Environment) the village's parish environment group.