Do you know your garden insect friends?

Well-known local and national gardening expert Pauline Pears is coming to the Baptist Church Radford Semele on March 7, at 7.30pm to explain how we can garden with nature instead of pesticides.

You may know some of your insect friends, but you might also get a few surprises.

There will also be a bring and buy house plant sale.

