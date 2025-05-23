Do you need some ideas for summer half-term?

Looking for something to do in Warwickshire over summer half-term (Saturday 24 May to Sunday 1 June 2025)?

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry's Warwick Arts Centre has a range of free activities and workshops covering everything from portraiture to songwriting - perfect for the May school break.

On Sunday 25 May 2025, the free Family Singing session (11.30am-12.30pm) with Suzzie Vango and Gina Baker will get all the family moving and singing while Family Sunday: Unfamiliar Family Portraits (1.30pm-4pm, free) sees artist Ania Bas taking the venue's Mike Silva exhibition as inspiration for a fun drop-in workshop that explores portraiture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should a portrait include legs? Could a portrait have no face? Could a fork replace a nose?

Warwickshire's biggest arts centre, Warwick Arts Centre.

Tuesday 27 May 2025 is Mini Creatives (10.30am-12pm, free), a weekly multi-sensory session led by musician Natalie Mason that encourages curiosity, and supports development in ages 0-4 years.

The next day, Wednesday 28 May 2025, vocalist/songwriter Megan White hosts Workshop Wednesday: Songwriting (1.30pm-4pm, free). Suitable for all ages, the drop-in session introduces the basics of songwriting, including lyrics and rhythm.

Sunday 1 June 2025's Family Sunday: Express Yourself (1.30pm-4pm, free) promises another lively session as Francesca Robson looks at ways we can express ourselves and our stories - leaving families feeling energised, creative and reconnected to those around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the free activities, the Arts Centre, which is based on the University Of Warwick Campus in Coventry, is also presenting A Musical Journey: My First Concert (Thursday 29 May 2025, 11.30pm, adults £5, children free), a special concert for children and their adults.

Peppa Pig Meets The Baby ushers in a new era for the world famous character.

Pre-concert (11.30am-1pm) there's also a free creative session with artist Benny Semp especially for little concert-goers.

Meanwhile, the cinema is screening the much-anticipated eighth M:I blockbuster, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (cert 12a) (various times, until Thursday 5 June 2025) with tickets from just £7.50 - perfect for those big-screen thrills.

Or for younger cinema-goers Peppa Pig Meets The Baby (cert U) (Friday 30 May to Sunday 1 June & Wednesday 4 June 2025) marks a new era for everyone's favourite pig - as the family welcome a new arrival. Featuring 10 oinktastic new Peppa Pig episodes, songs and more.

For more information, see: www.warwickartscentre.co.uk