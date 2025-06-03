Dobbies’ Atherstone store hosts brand-new Fairy Garden Tea Party family-friendly event for those who believe in a little everyday magic

Dobbies’ brand-new Fairy Garden Tea Party can be enjoyed by all the family. Pictured is Chloe Williamson (7) and Ruary Williamson

Dobbies Garden Centres are inviting families along to its Atherstone store on Saturday the 28 and Sunday the 29 of June to spend a magical afternoon filled with fun activities and good food.

This June, the garden centre is hosting a Fairy Garden Tea Party, where little ones are encouraged to dress in their best fairy, elf, or woodland creature outfit to be in the chance of winning the prize for best costume.

The Fairy Garden Tea Party at Dobbies’ Atherstone store will involve a delicious afternoon tea or hot drink and cake options for the adults, seated and served in the restaurant. Every child will receive a flower crown to keep, and other highlights include digital portraits in front of a fairy garden themed backdrop, and the chance to create your very own fairy door to bring a little magic home with you.

The brand-new event is most suited to families with children aged 3-10 years old but children under 3 are still welcome to take part in some activities with the support of an adult.

The children’s menu includes a selection of freshly made flower shaped sandwiches, filled with jam, cheddar cheese, ham, or tuna mayonnaise, famous Dobbies’ scones served with whipped cream and jam, fresh carrot and cucumber sticks served with cream cheese dip. Sweet treats are also included, such as a mini fairy topped doughnut, gingerbread men and delicious waffle finger with dipping chocolate and sugar strands.

The adult’s menu consists of a choice of filter coffee or tea, plus a choice of cake, options include triple chocolate, coffee and walnut or a Persian lemon flavour. Alternatively, adults can opt for the afternoon tea option which includes three tiers of delicious finger sandwiches, Dobbies’ scones and a selection of Victoria sponge, lemon mousse and macaron sweet treats.

Ayesha Nickson, Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, is excited to welcome families and fairies to the tea party at the Atherstone store. She said: “This event will give families the opportunity to share a fun-filled day out together where little imaginations can run wild! The Fairy Garden Tea party will be an excellent way to kickstart summer with a delicious restaurant experience followed by games and crafts to keep the children entertained.”

Children’s tickets including food cost £20, adult’s menu costs from £7.40, and the afternoon tea menu costs £17. The event lasts 90 minutes.

For more information on the Fairy Garden Tea Party at Dobbies’ Atherstone store and bookings, visit www.dobbies.com/events.