Dogs Trust Kenilworth announces a summer of exciting events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get excited for a summer of tail wagging events and top tips, as Dogs Trust Kenilworth announces a calendar of events this June, July, and August.

These free events, which will highlight the different types and breeds of dogs available at the rehoming centre, as well as providing information to new or prospective dog owners, come at a time when across the country, Dogs Trust is busier than ever. Last year, the Dogs Trust Kenilworth found homes for 762 dogs, and is hoping to find homes for even more this year.

As part of its drive to find forever homes for the dogs in its care, Dogs Trust Kenilworth has planned 11 events to help potential owners across Warwickshire and the West Midlands meet the ‘dog of their dreams’!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events are designed to give people the chance to meet some of the dogs in the charity’s care and to go “behind the scenes” at the rehoming centre. There will be talks by members of staff, and visitors will be able to chat to the team responsible for finding new homes for the 61 dogs currently searching for their forever homes.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth - Poster of events

Where: Dogs Trust Kenilworth, Honiley Road, CV8 1NP.

Events:

Meet the Team Wednesday 19th June, 12pm – 7:30pm