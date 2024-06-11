Dogs Trust Kenilworth announces a summer of exciting events
These free events, which will highlight the different types and breeds of dogs available at the rehoming centre, as well as providing information to new or prospective dog owners, come at a time when across the country, Dogs Trust is busier than ever. Last year, the Dogs Trust Kenilworth found homes for 762 dogs, and is hoping to find homes for even more this year.
As part of its drive to find forever homes for the dogs in its care, Dogs Trust Kenilworth has planned 11 events to help potential owners across Warwickshire and the West Midlands meet the ‘dog of their dreams’!
These events are designed to give people the chance to meet some of the dogs in the charity’s care and to go “behind the scenes” at the rehoming centre. There will be talks by members of staff, and visitors will be able to chat to the team responsible for finding new homes for the 61 dogs currently searching for their forever homes.
Where: Dogs Trust Kenilworth, Honiley Road, CV8 1NP.
Events:
-
Wednesday 19th June, 12pm – 7:30pm
Meet the Team
For more information about the dogs who are available, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/kenilworth.