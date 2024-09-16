Domestic drama and particle physics collide at Leamington's Loft Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mosquitoes, by acclaimed playwright Lucy Kirkwood, runs at the Loft Theatre, Victoria Colonnade, Leamington Spa, from 18-28 September (except Monday 23 September). Performances begin at 7.30pm, apart from Sunday 22 September when the show starts at 5pm.

Lucy Kirkwood’s ambitious play Mosquitoes - both hilarious and heart-wrenching, sometimes simultaneously - runs from Wednesday 18 September to Saturday 28 September at the Loft Theatre, in a production directed by Viki Betts. The clashes between three generations of a family – three bona-fide boffins and a self-declared ‘Forrest Gump’ – are set against the background of the search for scientific knowledge and understanding on a cosmic scale. It’s September 2008 and the Large Hadron Collider is about to be switched on, heralding a new stage in the search for the Higgs boson (aka ‘the God particle’).

The highly ordered world of Alice, a particle physicist working at CERN, threatens to collapse into chaos when a visit from her sister and mother coincides with her teenage son going off the rails. Each member of the family seems to be teetering on the edge of their own personal black hole.

Commenting on the play, Director, Viki Betts, said: “The draw for me to this piece is the family dynamics at the centre of this chaotic universe. This is an exploration into the relationship between sisters who are the worst and the best for each other. Alice and Jenny are polar opposites, they live very different lives and think about the world very differently. They can be vicious to each other intentionally and unintentionally, but in times of need they look to each other for support.”

Mosquitoes: Leonie Frazier and Ruth Herd as sisters Jenny and Alice

Mosquitoes touches on many adult themes and contains strong language. Performance contains flashing lights. Age guidance 15 years +.

Tickets can be booked online at www.lofttheatrecompany.com, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service).

To take advantage of the Loft's free tickets offer for theatregoers aged 16-25, either book in advance by emailing [email protected], or obtain your tickets at the Box Office on the night (please bring proof of age).

For individuals or groups requiring accessible tickets, please book by emailing [email protected] with your requirements and contact details. Free tickets for carers are available for patrons who may require personal assistance during their visit.