Don your leg warmers and get the spandex out of your wardrobe for this years Glow for Myton

This year, The Myton Hospices is cranking up the dial on their ever-popular Glow for Myton event - say hello to an electrifying neon extravaganza and dance the night away to iconic 80s tunes, all whilst raising money for your local hospice.

On Saturday 19th October, Coventry City Centre will come alive as hundreds of fundraisers step up for the cause and walk, jog, dance or run their way around the brand new route!

Starting and finishing at the HMV Empire Coventry, everyone who takes part will receive a bespoke Glow for Myton medal.

But that's not all! There will be a balloon prize drop, a heart-pumping warm-up with the fantastic Matt Print, and confetti cannons to launch you on your 5km journey. Along the way, immerse yourself in the new 80s themed fun zones!

The Myton Hospices - Glow for Myton

On your return to the HMV Empire Coventry, the After Party will kick off with Tropicana 80s Band, a tribute to the very best 80s classics, followed by a DJ to close the night. There will also be an 80s fancy dress competition so get your neon, spandex and leg warmers out of retirement for one night only!

Glow for Myton is a fabulous, feel good night of fun and fundraising not to be missed! Sign up by Thursday 1st August and take advantage of our early bird price of just £15, costing £20 after this date. Discover more online and sign up at www.mytonhospice.org/Glow