Don your leg warmers and get the spandex out of your wardrobe for this years Glow for Myton
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday 19th October, Coventry City Centre will come alive as hundreds of fundraisers step up for the cause and walk, jog, dance or run their way around the brand new route!
Starting and finishing at the HMV Empire Coventry, everyone who takes part will receive a bespoke Glow for Myton medal.
But that's not all! There will be a balloon prize drop, a heart-pumping warm-up with the fantastic Matt Print, and confetti cannons to launch you on your 5km journey. Along the way, immerse yourself in the new 80s themed fun zones!
On your return to the HMV Empire Coventry, the After Party will kick off with Tropicana 80s Band, a tribute to the very best 80s classics, followed by a DJ to close the night. There will also be an 80s fancy dress competition so get your neon, spandex and leg warmers out of retirement for one night only!
Glow for Myton is a fabulous, feel good night of fun and fundraising not to be missed! Sign up by Thursday 1st August and take advantage of our early bird price of just £15, costing £20 after this date. Discover more online and sign up at www.mytonhospice.org/Glow
Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation and Supporter Engagement at The Myton Hospices said “Glow for Myton is guaranteed to be a great night out with the added feel-good factor of supporting a vital local charity. This year we need to raise more than ever before; £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to provide our services free of charge to people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire. To do this we need the support of our local community and we would love to see you there!”