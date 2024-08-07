DR1VR show returns to the British Motor Museum by popular demand

The DR1VR show returns to the British Motor Museum on Sunday 15 September for its second year. Visitors can once again enjoy a relaxed day out with live music whilst admiring hundreds of modified cars including modern and classic stance, track builds, and timeless classics. Last year’s show featured over 500 vehicles on display, and many more are expected this year due to demand.

Since 2017, DR1VR has been producing automotive lifestyle accessories and media focusing on the modified, drift and racing car communities. They have built an ethos of 'respect every build', regardless of how much customisation there is to make someone’s car their own, whether it’s bagged or on coilovers, wrapped or painted. As with last year, all show vehicles must be pre-selected and approved.

Tom Caren, Shows Manager at the British Motor Museum, said, “We’re very pleased that the DR1VR show is returning to the Museum by popular demand. Visitors do not need to turn up in a custom vehicle; they can simply visit the show displays and Museum buildings and take in hundreds of these fantastic modified cars!”

Visitors and exhibitors can also enjoy exploring the Museum and Collections Centre, as entry is included with the Show ticket. Exhibitor tickets are £11. Visitor show tickets cost £16 per adult, £9 per child, £14 per concession and £43 for a family.

To find out more about the British Motor Museum & the DR1VR Show, please call 01926 895300 or visit: www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/dr1vr-show