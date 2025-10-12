Drama Tots named National Award Finalist as classes thrive in Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Warwick

Families in Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Warwick have another reason to celebrate their little ones’ favourite activity, as Drama Tots has been named a national finalist in the What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2025.

Drama Tots – the imaginative drama, music and movement programme – has captured the hearts of families across the UK, and the recognition comes after another year of exciting growth in Kenilworth, Leamington Spa and Warwick.

Local franchisee Liz, who runs classes in Kenilworth, Whitnash, Bubbenhall and Warwick says: “We are thrilled to be recognised on a national stage, but the real reward is seeing how our classes help children grow in confidence, creativity and joy every single week.”

Founded in 2016 by actress Leanne Jones, Drama Tots now runs in communities nationwide. Each session combines music, movement and role play to help children explore the world around them while developing key skills in line with the Early Years Foundation Stage framework and the Key Stage 1 curriculum.

Liz has been running public classes and weekly Nursery sessions locally for over 2 years and just loves sharing the drama Tots magic as every child shines at Drama Tots!

Drama Tots was previously crowned the UK’s “Most Loved Performing Arts Activity” and continues to go from strength to strength, with thousands of children joining every week.

Families in Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick can join weekly classes in Kenilworth, Whitnash, Bubbenhall and Warwick with 3-week trial sessions available for new families and showcase sessions are also available for schools, nurseries and childminders.

For more information or to book a class, visit w ww.dramatots.co.uk or contact Liz at [email protected].