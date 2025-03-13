Easter adventures, an Oscar winner and more at Warwick Arts Centre

Take a trip back to prehistoric times at Warwick Arts Centre this Easter as Dinosaur World Live (Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 April 2025) roars into Coventry.

Discover a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as the three-horned Triceratops, long-necked Giraffatitan, winged Microraptor and theropod Segnosaurus.

There's also a chance for young explorers and fledgling palaeontologists to meet some of the dinosaurs after each show too (along with their handlers/ puppeteers) .

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Family Show 2024, Dinosaur World Live is a ‘roarsome’ interactive live show for ages 3+.

Or for a more contemporary tale, Soap Soup Theatre's new show Minny Stynker (Sunday 27 April 2025) finds the young Kit - in a new city, far away from friends - going on an unusual adventure, where a bedroom becomes a forest, a school turns into a solar system and the drawings in your bag have a life of their own!

There’s also a chance to catch the remarkable animated film Flow (cert U) over in Warwick Arts Centre’s cinema (Saturday 12 to Sunday 27 April 2025) - with free workshops on Saturday 12 April and free ‘treasure hunt’ and activity packs available for later screenings. Winner of over 40 film awards, including the Oscar for best Animated Feature, the beautiful lyrical fantasy follows a lone cat who joins a ragtag group of animals after their home is destroyed by a catastrophic flood.

Meanwhile, Warwick Arts Centre’s regular Always Foyer Free programme continues throughout the break beginning with the Musical Picnic (Sunday 13 April 2025, from 11am free), a participatory family performance for all ages. Encouraging curiosity in 0-3 year-olds, the multi-sensory Mini Creatives sessions (Tuesday 22 April, from 10.30am) are led by inspiring musician Sam Frankie Fox and her harp, and Family Singing (Sunday 27 April 2025, from 11.30am) is a great opportunity to get the whole family singing and moving.

Or if you’d prefer to get outdoors, why not mark International Sculpture Day on Saturday 26 April 2025 with a trip around the University of Warwick’s Sculpture Park. Pick up a free map from Warwick Arts Centre’s foyer and follow the trails to discover surprising works by major international artists. Among the highlights are Laura Ford’s pacing bronze cat, and Jake and Dinos Chapman’s giant 8m tall steel dinosaurs.

◼ For more information about all Easter activities at Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, including tickets, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk