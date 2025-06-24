'Echoes of Nature', a group art exhibition at Floor One Gallery

This collaborative show, running from 1st-12th July. brings together five Warwickshire-based artists who each explore the beauty, rhythm, and fragility of the natural world through painting and craft.

'Echoes of Nature', is a group art exhibition at Floor One Gallery, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, as part of county-wide Warwickshire Open Studios’ Summer Art Weeks. The exhibition runs from 1 July to 12 July.

Slow down. Observe. Listen to nature’s whispers.

Five local artists come together to explore the quiet beauty and enduring cycles of the natural world. Through painting and craft, ‘Echoes of Nature’ invites to experience the subtle presence of nature as interpreted through diverse artistic voices.

Examples of our work

Each artist offers a unique perspective, using a variety of mediums and approaches to reflect on life, growth, decay, and renewal. Their work invites stillness and sparks reflection, encouraging conversations about the richness and fragility of the world around us.

Artistic interpretation plays a vital role in deepening our connection with nature. By translating emotion and insight into visual form, artists offer new ways of seeing—evoking wonder, curiosity, and a sense of responsibility. Their work challenges perceptions, highlights overlooked details, and inspires a more profound appreciation of our environment.

Together, our work highlights the unique ways art can inspire awareness, stillness, and a deeper connection to nature.

Come and experience how creativity can echo the rhythms of the natural world.

The five artists

You can learn more about the exhibition and the artists via our Warwickshire Open Studios page here: t.ly/nZF-m

Here’s a brief introduction to each exhibiting artist:

Carol Wheeler – Rugby-based Mixed media artist inspired by the Warwickshire countryside, and coastlines, creating semi-abstract pieces rich in colour, texture, and pattern.

Chloe Deltufo – Abstract painter whose intuitive brushwork reflects cycles of creation and life, evoking nature’s quiet transformations.

Alina Bondarchuk – Painter exploring harmony and emotion through luminous scenes that invite reflection and emotional connection.

Ginte Zacharini – A painter and ceramicist offering meditative works with a strong sense of calm and balance.

Kanika Sharma – Fine art and abstract artist exhibiting her Sea Collection, a body of work that celebrates the sea, sun, and sand through calming palettes and layered textures.