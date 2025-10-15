Eight waterways artisans set up stalls on dry land at Rugby

Shiam Wilcox is one of the artists who will be selling work at the Alex

It is unusual to have a group of canal traders on land in the same space at the same time. The water is where you’ll usually find them, but 2025 has been a particularly strange year for those on the water. Low water levels have meant the closure of many canals leaving the artists and makers of the waterways in a tricky situation regarding their small businesses.

Artist Charlotte Ashman decided to organise an event to help her fellow canal dwellers. As she explains: 'Many of the canal-based festivals and markets have cancelled this year, it has been incredibly difficult for these artists and makers to reach their customers. Some of them have been stranded without being able to move their boats from the dry bottom of the parched canal bed'.

Charlotte, who has shown work at Art at the Alex before, approached owners, Chris Pegler and Steve Davies and together they have planned a special one-off day of waterway craftspeople and artists selling at the Alex in Rugby Town. Come along and see and buy from talented artisans who really need a break this year. The stallholders will include artists, foragers, crafters and painters at a one-off Festive Market on the 8th November.

Art at the Alex supports a community of artists and makers in Rugby and these additional local canal traders have been welcomed into the fold for this festive season. As Chris explains: 'So many of the artists who show here live on the canal, we are delighted to be able to help at a very difficult time for them. We hope that there will be plenty of people coming into town specially for this event.'

Please do not miss this very unusual event at Alexandra Arts on James Street on 8th November (open longer than normal hours: 11am - 6pm) You will find plenty of goodies from craftspeople you rarely find beyond the towpath.