El Mistico: The Poldark Show is back entertaining audiences in Warwickshire as part of UK Tour

Poldark, International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist and Angus Baskerville, Magician and Mind Reader are back performing in Warwickshire later this year as part of the UK Tour; El Mistico. Stratford-upon-Avon, specifically the Play House is hosting a night of wonder and amazement.

El Mistico is mystical; a unique unforgettable performance; it’s mesmerising, it’s spellbinding, it’s a show that will literally blow your mind!

The 25 date tour, which starts in Glasgows' West End on August 28 and finishes in the coastal town of Bridlington on October 17, takes in a number of Middle England locations; namely Stratford-upon Avon, Bromsgrove, Nottingham and Coalville in Leicestershire.

Magician and Mind Reader Angus Baskerville has performed for many celebrities. A member of the prestigious Magic Circle, he will open the show with his sleight of hand trickery and impossible mentalism predictions. Volunteer to get up close as he performs tricks right in front of your eyes and accurately reads your mind.

The Play House Hosts El Mistico

International Cabaret and Master Stage Hypnotist, Poldark, the most sought-after hypnotist in the industry, will seize your attention after the interval. You choose how you enter the comedic world of hypnosis; as a spectator in the audience or as a volunteer on stage, to bring the entertainment to life! With unforgettable immersive experiences, demonstrations of hypnotic phenomena and hilariously fun comedy, you'll be transfixed by his amazing hypnotic powers.

Poldark said “creating a show to take around the UK has been really exciting. Angus and I want to bring the audience as close as we can, so they really feel like they are part of the entertainment and believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

El Mistico performs at the Stratford Playhouse on Wednesday September 18, 2024 and runs as part of a UK wide tour. With early bird prices from £20.70, tickets for El Mistico are being sold directly through the Theatre website www.stratfordplay.co.uk.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow to view the tour promo show reel.