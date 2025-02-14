Elephant-themed trail inspired by Coventry history launches at 14th century venue - with a new mascot guiding the way

An illustrated mascot inspired by an icon of modern and medieval Coventry has been unveiled to guide visitors through a new family-friendly history trail this February half term.

St Mary’s Guildhall, the stunning 14th century heritage venue in the heart of the city centre, has unveiled Bayley the Elephant, the star of a new illustrated booklet who will bring history to life for young visitors during the school holidays.

From February 15 to 23, Bayley, who has been designed by Warwickshire illustrator Jessica Hartshorn and is named after the centuries-old road where the guildhall stands, will lead youngsters through the venue’s 700-year history via a colourful activity booklet.

St Mary's Guildhall is home to a number of elephants throughout the historic building

Coventry has had a strong connection to the world’s largest living land mammal since medieval times, including as part of the city's coat of arms, with modern interpretations found in the city’s Elephant Building and Sky Blue Sam, the Coventry City mascot, while hundreds of other examples are found throughout the city’s buildings.

Alongside the trail, which is aimed at ages 5 and up, visitors can take part in elephant-themed crafts in the Great Hall and search for the elephants hidden throughout the guildhall.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet Jessica on February 15 and 16 between 11am and 1pm, where she will share insights into how she brought Bayley to life and what inspired her design.

Families can purchase the Bayley trail booklet along with an exclusive pin badge to take home for £1 when booking their half term visit, while stocks last.

Abi Moore, heritage and venue manager at St Mary’s Guildhall, said: “We’re excited to welcome families to St Mary’s Guildhall this half-term to explore Coventry’s history in a new and engaging way with our new mascot Bayley.

“Bayley will lead younger visitors on a fun-filled journey at the guildhall, but there’s also the chance to take part in elephant-themed crafts and explore everything else our venue has to offer meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Entry to the Bayley half term events is free for GOCV+ members. GO CV entry for one adult and three children is available for £11.20.

February Half term and the family Bayley Trails at St Mary’s Guildhall are kindly supported by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players. Funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund sustains ongoing events, activities, and capital investment at St Mary’s Guildhall, enhancing access to the venue and the renowned Coventry Tapestry.

For more information, including booking details, visit https://stmarysguildhall-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows