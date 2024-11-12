Elixr

The Warwick-based treatment studio, Elixir, is gearing up to host a one-day Well-being Festival on November 24, 2024. Elixir, which has served the community for 16 years, is offering a day dedicated to relaxation, self-care, and cultivating a positive mindset.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Claire emphasises that the holiday season often brings added stress, saying, “We decided to host this one-day ‘open house’ event to help people unwind and equip them with tools to manage the busy weeks ahead. It’s also a perfect chance to find unique, thoughtful gifts for loved ones while enjoying a relaxing day of self-care.”

The day is full of activities, such as an early morning yoga class hosted by Heist house studios (9.30am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nutritional and wellness talks on peri menopause and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

Warming Candle Elixr x Nashwhite

Bring your children along to the Craniosacral therapy morning with Sarah and see how it can help babies and children with different health issues.

Mini pampering in the clinic with hot stones and Ayurvedic massage Visitors can also browse Elixir's products which include natural candles, salts, soaks, teas and remedies for the season.

Enjoy and savour treats from the Nashwhite coffee shop made by coffee architects.