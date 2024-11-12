Elixr Christmas Wellbeing Festival
Owner Claire emphasises that the holiday season often brings added stress, saying, “We decided to host this one-day ‘open house’ event to help people unwind and equip them with tools to manage the busy weeks ahead. It’s also a perfect chance to find unique, thoughtful gifts for loved ones while enjoying a relaxing day of self-care.”
The day is full of activities, such as an early morning yoga class hosted by Heist house studios (9.30am).
Nutritional and wellness talks on peri menopause and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
Bring your children along to the Craniosacral therapy morning with Sarah and see how it can help babies and children with different health issues.
Mini pampering in the clinic with hot stones and Ayurvedic massage Visitors can also browse Elixir's products which include natural candles, salts, soaks, teas and remedies for the season.
Enjoy and savour treats from the Nashwhite coffee shop made by coffee architects.