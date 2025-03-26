England Futsal launches Easter holiday National Team experience in Warwick - book your place now!
Your future Lions and Lionesses will get the full VIP experience from the moment they arrive at camp to the moment they leave, ensuring they not only return home each day with a wealth of technical and tactical skills but an enhanced love and enjoyment for the sport, as well as plenty of new friends and memories!
If that isn’t enough, they’ll spend the week kitted out in full Three Lions gear. From talking tactics in team meetings to celebrating goals on court, they’ll feel as much a part of our National Team set up as the Lions and Lionesses themselves.
They’ll even get to take their stash home at the end of the week, so they can pull on the Three Lions and feel like their heroes whenever they want.
"As someone who has lived in Warwick & Leamington all my life, I’m incredibly excited to bring England Futsal’s first-ever kids' camps to my hometown. This is a fantastic opportunity to deliver top-class coaching while making sure every child has an unforgettable experience. Above all, it’s about fun, giving local kids the chance to play, learn, and fall in love with the game in a truly special environment."
— Andy Hicks, Board Member, England Futsal
Whether they’ve played futsal before, are wanting to learn or just love football and want to have fun, England Futsal are committed to ensuring that every young Lion & Lioness who attends will grow, thrive and leave feeling like a true England star!
To book your place on the first ever England Futsal Lions Camp and give your children an Easter Holiday to remember, visit the link below.
Limited spaces are available, so don’t miss out! englandfutsal.coordinate.cloud
England Futsal can’t wait to welcome you to National Team camp ready to Train Like Champions, Play Like Lions…
Warwick Camp Details
Dates: Monday 14th - Thursday 17th April
Time: 10am - 3pm each day
Location: King’s High School, Banbury Road, Warwick, CV34 6YE
Ages: 4 - 14 (boys and girls)
Price: £50 a day