England's 'best large hotel' inviting engaged couples to rehearse their big day in Warwickshire

A Warwickshire property named England’s best large hotel is opening its doors for behind-the-scenes tours to engaged couples preparing for their ‘big day’.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, in Leamington Spa, is hosting a wedding open day on October 19 between 11am and 3pm with complimentary entry and a glass of fizz.

Visitors will get to tour the four AA red star property - which clinched the gold award in the Large Hotel of the Year category at this year’s VisitEngland Awards – whilst seeking advice from Mallory’s award-winning wedding and events team.

A host of high-quality suppliers from cake makers to photographers and stylists will be on hand to speak to visitors and showcase their services, while guests will receive a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival with canapés created and prepared by Mallory’s Executive Head Chef, Masterchef: The Professionals winner Stu Deeley.

The tour will include a glimpse into a range of ceremony and reception rooms and spaces, which cater for intimate occasions for two, all the way through to gatherings of up to 160.

Josefine Blomqvist, General Manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, said: “Our open day is a wonderful chance for couples to explore the variety of spaces we offer, whilst picturing how their own day could be brought to life here with the help of our experienced team.”