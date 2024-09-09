Enjoy classic films in atmospheric surroundings this Autumn

Historic Coventry Trust and Film Liberation are screening four films at the Anglican Chapel within London Road Cemetery in Coventry.

Movie goers will have the perfect opportunity to enjoy classic films in atmospheric surroundings in Coventry this Autumn.

Historic Coventry Trust, which owns the historic Anglican Chapel at the heart of the London Road Cemetery, has teamed up with Film Liberation to screen four films from decades gone by.

Fans of His Girl Friday starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell can snuggle down in their seats to watch a re-run of the 1940 film at the Anglican Chapel on Saturday, September 28, at 6.30pm.

Halloween is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a triple-bill of the first ever horror film Le Manoir du Diable from 1896 followed by psychological thriller Carnival of Souls from 1962 and silent film Haxan from 1922 on Thursday, October 31, starting at 6.45pm.

Michelle Bailey, who co-founded Film Liberation with Ben Cook, said previous screenings of films with Valentine’s Day and Christmas themes at the Anglican Chapel had proved extremely popular.

She said: “We’re hoping for a similar response because there was a good vibe in the Anglican Chapel during the last films.

“Hosting the triple-bill at Halloween gives people the chance to walk through a spooky Victorian graveyard to watch the films and walk back again after the films have finished! It’s a unique cinema experience which you wouldn’t get if you watched a scary film at home.

“We founded Film Liberation during the first lockdown because we wanted to break down barriers to help people still be creative through either film making themselves or watching films because there is so much you can learn, or simply enjoy, from these films from a different era.

“During Coventry’s year as City of Culture in 2021 we started the film screenings at the Anglican Chapel to show classic, cult films within the beautiful arboretum and make the most of their surroundings.

“It’s a wonderful way to show these niche films and give movie fans a great experience in the lovely, restored Anglican Chapel.

“The films aren’t as long as today’s blockbusters, and you don’t have to book to see all the Halloween films, but if you do then you will still be home at a reasonable time.

“We plan to run further movie nights and are open to suggestions, so if there are any particular films that people would like to see, particularly if they complement the historic surroundings, then feel free to get in touch at [email protected] so that we can create a communal film watching experience.”

Jennie Rutte, of Historic Coventry Trust, said this new series of early cinema films were perfectly suited to screenings in the atmospheric Anglican Chapel.

She said: “The former chapel has undergone a major restoration supported by the National Lottery which has made it comfortable and adaptable for a variety of community and business events. It is an ideal location for showcasing these old films potentially to a new audience for the first time.

“Whether you just love old films or have an interest in watching the films unfold to learn more about the way they were developed then this is a chance not to be missed.

“There is a range of different ticket prices so that these nights are as accessible and affordable as possible, and there are further reductions for those Coventry residents with Go CV cards.”

For further information and to book tickets, please visit historiccoventrytrust.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows