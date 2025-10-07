Enjoy sounds, science and sustainability this half term at the British Motor Museum!

The British Motor Museum is inviting families to enjoy an adventure of sounds, science and sustainability with Beep-Beep, Build! this half term from 25 October – 2 November. Children can make LEGO® car models for local community pantries this Christmas, join the scientists in the lab for Beep-Beep, Boom! through a series of mind-blowing experiments, search for the Black Cats hiding in the Museum, and explore the ‘Driven by your Senses’ Family Trail and Beep-Beep Family Tour!

The Big Build takes place every day when children can design and make car creations that will be donated to children who haven’t had the chance to experience owning their own LEGO®! There are thousands of bricks to choose from, and help is needed to create all kinds of imaginative car models so that they can wing their way to happy new homes!. The Big Build is part of the Museum’s Brick Bank scheme, collecting pre-loved LEGO® bricks and donating them to the children who need them most.

The Science Show: Beep-Beep, Boom! will run from 28 - 31 October at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, & 2pm! The Museum’s resident gearheads, Professor Pickle and Doctor Pumpkin have been busy in the not-so-secret lab, investigating rocket science! Professor Pickle is a firm believer in tradition, but the forward-thinking Doctor Pumpkin is all about experimental technologies. Children can see the debate unfold through a range of exciting experiments and seize the opportunity to help the scientists out.

Beep-Beep Family Tour runs from 25 - 27 October & 1 - 2 November at 11.30am. Children can find all kinds of fascinating sounds amongst the car collection as they embark on this exciting family tour! The tour will finish in the sound-based exhibition “Beep-Beep, Yeah! - The Sounds and Songs of the Motor Car”, which features John Lennon’s iconic white Rolls Royce, a simulator replicating the rumble of a BRM P15 V16, and a Bentley Bentayga with a high tech sound system that visitors can jump inside and experience!

The Black Cat Trail takes place every day when children can search around the Museum for the hidden black cats and, with a torch, discover the colour of each cat's eyes! "Driven by Your Senses " Family Trail also takes place each day and will lead visitors on a journey of discovery using touch, sight, hearing & smell!

Emma Rawlinson, Lifelong Learning Officer at the British Motor Museum, said, “This half term, we’re inviting families to enjoy an adventure of sounds, science and sustainability! The Big Build is an exciting community project that brings joy to kids who’ve never had the excitement of owning their own LEGO® before. We also have a wide range of different activities each day that are sure to encourage creativity!”

Museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost. To find out more information about the activities, please visit the website at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/october-half-term