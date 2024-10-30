Enjoy spooky season at Studley’s brand-new retirement community

With Hallowe'en just around the corner, local retirees are invited to a spooktacular event at a retirement community in Studley.

Taking place on Thursday, October 31 between 12pm and 3pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Priory Place on Alcester Road, the Hallowe'en Open House will feature an abundance of treats, with guests being invited to experience the spellbinding features of the community on offer for themselves.

As part of the Hallowe'en festivities, guests will also be treated to spooky-themed drinks and nibbles which they can enjoy while getting to know the homeowners at Priory Place. Those in attendance can explore the available apartments and speak to the friendly McCarthy Stone team who will be on hand to answer any questions.

Booking is required and can be arranged by calling 0800 201 4384.

McCarthy Stone's Priory Place

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Spooktacular Hallowe'en Open House event is not only a fantastic opportunity for locals to get together and celebrate Hallowe'en, but also to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle on offer at Priory Place. This is just one example of the various social events that we offer at the development for homeowners and the local community to come together and enjoy.”

Catering exclusively to the over 60s, Priory Place consists of 45 low-maintenance retirement apartments complete with high-spec fittings and bright and generous living spaces throughout.

A communal lounge and large landscape gardens provide plenty of opportunity to relax and unwind, as well as socialise with friends, family, and new neighbours alike. There is also a hotel-style guest suite where visitors can stay overnight.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the development, while each property is fitted with state-of-the-art security, including door camera entry and a 24-hour emergency call system.

A range of purchasing options are available at Priory Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price.

For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £117,500, and two-bedroom properties from £150,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability.