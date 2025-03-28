Ex-Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles' 90s-themed party set for West Midlands

Chris Moyles' 90s Hangover is coming to Coventry Building Society Arena in May.

Legendary DJ Chris Moyles will transport fans back in time when he returns to the West Midlands for a joyous celebration of 90s music.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music lovers can expect the decade’s biggest hits – from Bryan Adams and Boyzone to Britney Spears and Blur - when Chris Moyles' 90s Hangover comes to Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, May 3.

The show is set to deliver a fun-filled night of nostalgia and follows on from the broadcasting giant’s popular appearance at the venue last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyles was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2022, but is best known for his record-breaking run as Radio 1 Breakfast Show host from 2004 to 2012. At its peak in 2008, the show amassed close to eight million listeners, making it the highest-rated radio show in the UK at the time.

The 51-year-old from Leeds has hosted Radio X’s Breakfast Show since September 2015 and continues to pull in more than one million listeners.

Moyles regularly plays 90s hits during his Radio X show, which has seen him reunite with quirky newsreader Dominic Byrne and long-time producer Pippa Taylor.

Chris Moyles 90’s Hangover is the latest show to be staged as part of CBS Live, which was launched by Coventry Building Society Arena to highlight its range of entertainment spaces and to bring more live events to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenni Ford, Sales and Marketing Director at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “The 1990s was a golden era for pop, indie and dance music.

“Who better to take music lovers on a trip down memory lane, and to revisit the decade’s best-selling hits, than a DJ synonymous with modern popular culture in the UK.

“Moyles was Radio 1’s longest-serving breakfast presenter for a reason. People love him and I’m sure people are going to love this show too.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris back at the arena, following his memorable appearance last year, in what is yet another major booking for our CBS Live programme of events.”

Early Bird standing tickets are £20. For more event information and ticket details, visit https://www.coventrybuildingsocietyarena.co.uk/whats-on/chris-moyles-90s-hangover