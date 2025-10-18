Exceptional production of Robert Louis Stevenson classic is a must-see show

The title of Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic horror novella entered the English language as the expression ‘a Jekyll and Hyde character’ but this superb Tread the Boards [TTB] production gave The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde a much more nuanced, complex and fascinating insight into the human condition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Performed at The Attic Theatre, Stratford upon Avon, Saturday 18 October 2025 [until 02 November].

The title of Robert Louis Stevenson’s gothic horror novella entered the English language as the expression ‘a Jekyll and Hyde character’ but this superb Tread the Boards [TTB] production gave The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde a much more nuanced, complex and fascinating insight into the human condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Ormerod and Emily Tietz.

Emily Tietz and George Ormerod were suitably disconcerting as creepy ushers, ominously eyeballing audience members entering the theatre. Throughout they acted both as narrators, sometimes using handheld torches to eerily light just their faces in the darkness, as well as demonic provocateurs of Dr Jekyll. They were all the more intimidating for their slow movements and measured poise. They had several minor roles as domestic staff, police and a privileged MP, which they slipped into seamlessly.

Rob Keeves gave his best performance to date as the eponymous Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Initially cultured and restrained as he talked with his friends Gabriel [John-Robert Partridge] and Dr Lanyon [Phil Leach], he was a man of science and reason, yet obsessed with the duality all creatures have for good and evil. It is this that led to his downfall as he ultimately experimented on himself with concoctions to reveal the darker nature of the soul. The transformation to Mr Hyde was ingeniously done by Rob removing his hair tie to loose a wild hair style, and adopting a contorted posture which with agonised movements was utterly convincing.

As the good doctor, he took working class Maria [Rosie Coles] under his wing. They played their scenes, of both tenderness from Dr Jekyll and gratitude from Maria, and then threat and violence from Mr Hyde and Maria’s fear, with palpable intensity. Jekyll became habituated to exploring his dark side, which freed him from the constraints of respectability and although he abstained for a year, an assault on Maria meant that his addiction led him once more to become the now murderous Mr Hyde.

Adam Clarke’s set design was outstanding. On The Attic’s small stage there was a well stocked laboratory, desk, chair, and fireplace. With a simple manoeuvre the fireplace became the mortuary slab. Kat Murray’s lighting and sound design were better than first class. The ticking of the grandfather clock in the background was a subtle touch. Clever direction by John-Robert staged the murder scene in total darkness with screams, shouts and spraying water to represent the blood splattering – the cast did well not to collide with each other or the props. x8g3qyt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Keeves

This was an exceptional production, even by TTB’s terrific standards, with dazzling performances by all the cast and Rob’s portrayal of a man torn by inner torment was magnificent.TTB deserve full houses at every show.

Tickets from The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde at The Attic Theatre event tickets from TicketSource

Charles Essex