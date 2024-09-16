Excitement as locals invited to Food and Drink Festival at a retirement community in Studley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foodies are in for a treat following the announcement that a retirement community in Studley is cooking up a culinary storm for local retirees living in the area later this month.

On Friday 20th September between 12pm and 4pm, McCarthy Stone will be hosting a Food and Drink Festival at its Retirement Living Development, Priory Place on Alcester Road, bringing together local food vendors and live music in the beautiful gardens.

On the day, guests can choose from local favourites, including Caney’s Cider, Brunos Bakery and Ross & Hartwell Bespoke Butchers, among many others. They’ll also be able to meet some of the McCarthy Stone team and hear from the homeowners at Priory Place about how they’re making the most of their retirement.

Bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

McCarthy Stone's Priory Place development in Studley

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Food and Drink Festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring the Studley community together for the chance to sample some of the amazing local cuisine that we have right here on our doorstep. We’ll also have live music for people to enjoy, while our landscape gardens will provide the most spectacular backdrop. We can’t wait to welcome everyone along.”

The over 60s are well catered for at Priory Place with 45 contemporary one and two-bedroom retirement apartments and superb communal spaces, including a stylish lounge and well-maintained gardens, for socialising and relaxing. Peace of mind comes from having a House Manager who oversees the development during office hours and state-of-the-art security, including door camera entry and a 24-hour call system, in every property.

A range of purchasing options are available at Priory Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £117,500, and two-bedroom properties from £150,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Priory Place, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/priory-place.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership